Flowers and other items were left outside Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in memory of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock after a fatal shooting Monday during a robbery at the South Los Angeles restaurant.

Los Angeles police confirmed details of the shooting, which occurred around 1:15 p.m. during a busy lunch hour, but have not publicly identified the victim as PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen.

In an Instagram post, his record label shared a photo and message in tribute to the rap artist.

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.

"This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper, the Associated Press reported.

"He didn't rap about the wrong things, he rapped about the right things," said fan Sheldon Thompson, who visited the memorial outside Roscoe's. "He had a bright future ahead of him. To hear he didn't survive is heartbreaking."

Flowers, candles and messages in honor of the rapper were left outside the well-known soul food restaurant with eight Los Angeles-area locations, including the address at 106 W. Manchester Ave.

TMZ first reported the shooting Monday afternoon.

Officer Jeff Lee, an LAPD spokesperson, said the shooter showed people inside the restaurant a gun and demanded items from the victim. The two spoke to each other before the conversation ended in gunfire, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times and died at a hospital.

The attacker took some items from the victim and left in a car that had been waiting in the parking lot, Lee said. No one else was injured in the shooting.

No arrests were reported Tuesday morning.

A recent Twitter post published Monday afternoon by the rapper included a video of him smoking inside a vehicle and a woman driving as he flashed a white, jewel-encrusted watch, NBC News reported.

Police have reported several high-profile armed robberies involving high-end jewelry in the Los Angeles area, including a day-time theft of a $500,000 watch at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles offered the company's condolences to the Allen family.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere," the restaurant posted on Facebook. “His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time.

"The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible."

Roscoe's has been a Los Angeles mainstay for decades. The soul food chain was founded in 1975 in Hollywood, and has been frequented by celebrities like Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Snoop Dogg, and even President Barack Obama.

PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.

In a tweet, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was grieving over the rising star's death.

"Saddened by the passing of rapper PnB Rock, who died earlier today due to a senseless act of gun violence," Murphy tweeted. "PnB Rock was a star in the industry. Sending our condolences to his friends and family during this time."

PnB Rock released his debut single in 2014, which he wrote while incarcerated, and signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. He was featured on Ed Sheeran's 2019 song "Cross Me." In 2020, PnB Rock released "Ordinary" which featured late rapper Pop Smoke, who was slain during a robbery of a Hollywood Hills home Feb. 19.

PnB Rock shared a daughter with Instagram model Stephanie Sibounheuang. He has another daughter from a previous relationship.

NBCLA's Heather Navarro contributed to this report.