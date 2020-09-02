Rapper Silento Arrested for Alleged Assaults in Santa Ana and Los Angeles

The 22-year-old rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 song "Watch Me" (Whip/Nae Nae), is behind bars Wednesday after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Valley Village Saturday, one day after being arrested for domestic violence in Santa Ana.

Silento, whose name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested Friday in the 100 block of Macarthur Avenue, where Santa Ana officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance.

He was booked for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and later released.

The next day, Hawk was arrested about 1:50 p.m. in the 12700 block of Albers Street, near Bellaire Avenue and about a block from Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Officer Mike Lopez.

Hawk was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, Lopez said.

According to sheriff's department records, as of Wednesday afternoon, Hawk remained in custody on $105,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Van Nuys Courthouse, at 14400 Erwin Street Mall.