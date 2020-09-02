Los Angeles

Rapper Silento Arrested for Alleged Assaults in Santa Ana and Los Angeles

Silento, whose name is Richard Lamar, Hawk was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, Los Angeles police said.

By City News Service

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The 22-year-old rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 song "Watch Me" (Whip/Nae Nae), is behind bars Wednesday after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Valley Village Saturday, one day after being arrested for domestic violence in Santa Ana.

Silento, whose name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested Friday in the 100 block of Macarthur Avenue, where Santa Ana officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance.

body cameras 2 hours ago

Sheriff's Department Receives First Shipment of Body-Worn Cameras

Orange County 2 hours ago

Shooting in Luxury High Rise in Orange County Leaves 2 Hurt

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Barr Denies Systemic Racism in Police Shootings of Black Men

He was booked for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and later released.

The next day, Hawk was arrested about 1:50 p.m. in the 12700 block of Albers Street, near Bellaire Avenue and about a block from Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Officer Mike Lopez.

Hawk was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, Lopez said.

According to sheriff's department records, as of Wednesday afternoon, Hawk remained in custody on $105,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Van Nuys Courthouse, at 14400 Erwin Street Mall.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesSanta Ana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us