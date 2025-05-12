Crime and Courts

Rapper Tory Lanez hospitalized after California prison attack

Tory Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence at a prison in Kern County for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Tory Lanez
Scott Roth/Invision/AP Photo

Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after an attack by another inmate Monday at a California prison where he is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, authorities said.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, at about 7:20 a.m., the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in an email. Tehachapi is about 100 miles north of Los Angeles in Kern County.

The statement did not indicate how Lanez was attacked, but TMZ, citing sources, reported that he was stabbed.

Staff members immediately provided medical aid and called 911, the department said. He was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

The prison's investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office are investigating, he said.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies -- assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez’s lawyers, who are appealing his conviction. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Megan recently alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through surrogates, and in January a judge issued a protective order through 2030 ordering him to stop any such harassment or any other contact.

