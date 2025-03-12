One of the world’s largest automotive museums will continue to grow their collection with the addition of an extensive motorcycle exhibit, beginning Saturday.

The Petersen Automotive Museum, a nonprofit organization focused on the education of automobile history, will highlight some of the most historically significant motorcycles and explore the contributions of American motorcycling pioneers.

The exhibit titled ‘“The American Motorcycle: Pioneering Machines from the Bunch Family Collection" will be showcased in the Richard Varner Family Gallery on the museum’s second floor.

Some motorcycles featured at the exhibit include:

1898 Cleveland Tricycle: One of America's oldest motorized cycles from a pioneering manufacturer, featuring the first front spring fork suspension.

1904 Thomas Auto-Bi: Created by the E.R. Thomas Company, the first motorcycle manufacturer in America to design and build its own bikes.

1905 Nelk: One of the few surviving models from this Palo Alto manufacturer, featuring advanced technology for its time, including a rubber-mounted engine, water-cooling, and an overhead camshaft.

1908 Indian Single: A purpose-built motorcycle owned by stuntwoman CeDora, famous for her performances in the "Globe of Death," where motorcyclists defy gravity using centripetal force.

1911 Marvel: Designed by the legendary Glenn Curtiss, a self-taught mechanical engineer who crafted engines for motorcycles, dirigibles, and airplanes.

1936 Crocker Speedway Racer: produced by Crocker, a legendary motorcycle manufacturer in Los Angeles, whose bikes often outperformed Harley-Davidsons and Indians and are now some of the most valuable and rare motorcycles in existence.

Admission to the museum starts at $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62-years-old and above, $13 for youth ages 12 through 17 and $12 for children ages four to 11.

Tickets can be found on the Petersen Automotive Museum website.