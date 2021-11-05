Santa Barbara Zoo

Rare Amur Leopard Cub Makes Her Public Debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo

Meet Marta. She was born in August at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Marta is pictured in late October 2021 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
 A rare Amur leopard cub made her public debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The cub, named Marta, spent about an hour in her outdoor habitat Thursday morning. Marta was born in August and had remained off exhibit since then to bond with her mother.

Amur leopards are native to northeast Asia and are critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They are also known as the Far East leopard, the Manchurian leopard or the Korean leopard.

The zoo posted photos of Marta in late October, walking in her family den and looking much larger than a few months earlier during her first weigh-in.

A Rare Amur Leopard Cub Was Just Born in Santa Barbara

