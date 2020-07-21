Rare Bird Found in Newport Beach

By Blake Atwell

A nestling Yellow-crowned Night Heron bird was discovered on July 14 in Newport Beach, a rare find for the area.

“The nestling Yellow-crowned Night Heron is recovering well,” said Debbie McGuire, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center Executive Director, after finding the injured chick on the ground. 

After confirming the rare find with a local bird expert, wildlife officials discovered an adult bird nearby.

See images of the rare find below.

11 photos
1/11
A nestling Yellow-crowned Night Heron bird was discovered on July 14 in Newport Beach, a rare find for the area. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
2/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
3/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
4/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
5/11
A rare Yellow-crowned Night Heron bird found in Newport Beach.(Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
6/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
7/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
8/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
9/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
10/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
11/11
An adult and the nest with a chick were spotted in a huge, mature ficus tree. (Photos courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)

