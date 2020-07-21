Rare Bird Found in Newport Beach

A nestling Yellow-crowned Night Heron bird was discovered on July 14 in Newport Beach, a rare find for the area.

“The nestling Yellow-crowned Night Heron is recovering well,” said Debbie McGuire, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center Executive Director, after finding the injured chick on the ground.

After confirming the rare find with a local bird expert, wildlife officials discovered an adult bird nearby.

See images of the rare find below.