Rare bird rescued from entangled fishing line in San Pedro

A rare bird was ‘caught in a mix up’ in San Pedro.

On Wednesday, the International Bird Rescue reported that a rare bird was found tangled in a fishing line near the Cabrillo Beach Pier. The bird was a Yellow-billed Loon, native to southern Alaska and coastal British Columbia.

“We are incredibly grateful to members of the public who alerted rescuers to this injured and entangled bird,” said JD Bergeron, CEO of International Bird Rescue.

Onlookers discovered the loon on Jan. 19. According to the press release, the fishing gear was wrapped around its body and wings, impending any form of mobility.

Cabrillo Beach lifeguards and Marine Animal Rescue captured and removed the gear, transporting it after to the Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center. Clinic staff found wounds on the wings and sides of its mouth.

Yellow-billed Loon (right) in the pelagic deep-water pool with a Common Loon.

“Without the quick reporting and rescue, birds in crisis often succumb to these human-caused injuries,” said Bergeron.

Human-caused injuries are relative to bird deaths, but often hard to determine. According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, death by nets is one area that is not currently well researched or easily quantified. Collisions with glass buildings, vehicles and poison were among the top threats for birds in 2017.

Nonetheless, International Bird Rescue echoes the need to preserve the natural world for future generations.

“Saving threatened species like the Yellow-billed Loon is a practical necessity for maintaining the health of our planet's ecosystems," said the press release.

The loon is in recovery alongside a Common Loon, another victim of fishing line entanglement. The organization has requested donations support the care process.