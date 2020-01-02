Rats! Shoppers Get More Than Bargain Prices at Westlake 99 Cents Store

Shoppers got a little more than bargain prices at a 99 Cents Only Store in Westlake on Monday. They got rats.

A shopper was walking by and recorded the video outside the store at South Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard on Monday.

In a statement, the store said, "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our food and the cleanliness of our stores.

"We have taken immediate action to sanitize this area and have stepped up our pest control enforcement both in and around this store to make sure this issue is resolved.

They said they would be working closely with the Los Angeles County Health Department to resolve the issue.

"We apologize for this unfortunate situation and assure our customers that we are doing everything possible to prevent future problems from occurring."