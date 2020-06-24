Ready to Dive Back In? Long Beach City Pools to Reopen Next Week

Get your swim gear ready! Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine’s pools will reopen with restrictions beginning Monday, June 29, city officials said.

“Public pools will soon be reopened with modifications,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Pools are a great way to escape the summer heat and catch some exercise.”

Starting Monday, Belmont Plaza Pool and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park Pool will be offering lap swim and water exercise classes. Both pools will offer swimming lessons beginning July 6. The Silverado Park Pool will begin all three programs on July 6.

Lap swim sessions will be limited to 45 minutes. Lanes will be 25-meters long with only one person allowed per lane.

"To help protect staff and participants from the spread of COVID-19, class formats will be modified, including reduced class sizes and instruction from the pool deck. PK 1-3 and levels 1-3 will require an adult household member to be in the water with the participant to assist with the instruction," a press release from the city reads.

Increased cleaning and other modifications will be conducted. Pool guests will have access to showers and restrooms. Locker rooms will be accessible on a limited basis.

Online reservations for lap swim, water exercise, and swim lessons will be available starting Friday, June 26, at lbparks.org. You can make reservations in-person for lap swim and water exercise on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Belmont Plaza Pool and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park Pool) and Monday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Silverado Park Pool). Reservations can also be made during pool operation hours.

Belmont Plaza Pool (4320 E Olympic Plaza)

Lap Swim Weekdays: 5:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. ; 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Weekends: 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Water Exercise Deep Water: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10:05 to 10:45 a.m. Shallow Water: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11:05 to 11:45 a.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 7:05 to 7:45 p.m.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Pool (1950 Lemon Ave.)

Lap Swim Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday - Saturday: Noon to 1 p.m.

Water Exercise Shallow Water: Monday and Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Deep Water Aerobics: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. Shallow Water Aerobics: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.



Silverado Community Pool ( 1540 W. 32nd St.)

Lap Swim Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Weekdays: 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Weekends: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Water Exercise Deep Water: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, 10:05 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Shallow Water: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, 11:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.



Additional information regarding Long Beach City Pools can be found here.