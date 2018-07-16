An iconic Los Feliz home designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright seen in movies like "The Karate Kid," and "House on Haunted Hill" is on the market for $23 million.
The legendary Ennis House, also seen in "Rush Hour" and in Michael Jackson on Ricky Martin music videos, boasts incredible views from downtown LA all the way to the ocean with its Mayan-inspired style. You may have even seen it in 1982’s "Blade Runner" and TV hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
The 4-bedroom, 3-bath property is hitting the market after a $17 million restoration. It was originally built in 1924. The restoration comes after the property sustained damage in the 1994 Northridge quake.
There's also a screening and billiard room, guest apartment over the garage, and a pool.
According to the Ennis House website, restoration began in 2005, with public access only allowed 12 days out of the year per an agreement with the Los Angeles Conservancy.
The estimated monthly mortgage? About $119,000 a month.
Check out photos of the property below.
