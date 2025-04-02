Real ID deadline is just a month away. Here's what to know

There’s just a little over a month left to get your Real ID since the deadline is quickly approaching.

In order to get into government buildings and through airport security, Real IDs will be required beginning May 7. Domestic travelers will be able to present their passports if they do not have the new identification.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, federally approved documents will also be accepted in lieu of a Real ID or passport. However, it encourages the public to get a Real ID for convenience.

In order to apply for the identification, individuals must present documents that show their date of birth and full legal name to the DMV. Accepted documents include a valid U.S. passport, birth certificate, permanent resident card and more.

Applicants can then complete and upload their documents online then take those documents to the DMV for confirmation.

While officials say the Real ID helps prevent fraudulent identification, it also limits the types of identification immigrants with irregular status can use to board flights. The identification is only available to U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents and those with valid Visas or work authorization.

The upcoming May deadline comes after years of delays.