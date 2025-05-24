A real-life Doogie Howser is taking care of patients in Camarillo, California.

Elliana Tenenbaum, 18-year-old registered nurse who’s already made history several times, has been working in the emergency room of St. John’s Hospital for two years.

“She applied with us when she was 16, which, of course, had never been done,” recalled Denise Richardson, the hospital’s nursing director.

After graduating from high school at the age of 15, Tenenbaum was the youngest nursing school graduate at Arizona State University.

Instead of going to college parties, working at the hospital is her "fun,” Tenenbaum said.

“I’m very passionate about taking care of others and being in health care,” she explained.

Inspired by her father, a primary care doctor in Thousand Oaks, Tenenbaum said she knew she wanted to go into medicine at age 3.

“I knew I wanted to be in the action and be in emergency medicine,” said the registered nurse, who entered a dual enrollment program in high school to be able to take college courses while getting her high school diploma.

Despite her young age, her colleagues at St. John described Tenenbaum to be “amazing.”

“She still has that drive and that passion. You can tell she started really young in her life,” Richardson said.

Her work ethic has impressed some of the toughest critics, said Dr. Christopher Sikes, who works alongside her in the emergency room.

“It takes a lot of work in an emergency department,” he said. “Particularly, to do it at a young age, it shows dedication, work effort and a lot of focus.”

While continuing to serve patients at the Camarillo hospital, Tenenbaum said she’s also continuing her studies at Vanderbilt University where she’s fulfilling her dream of gaining a nurse practitioner degree.

“I knew I wanted to be in a holistic profession where (I’m) caring for mind, body and soul,” the 18-year-old said. “I think nursing does a wonderful job of incorporating that into health care.”

Tenenbaum is also slated to start at Duke University in August where she’ll be working toward getting a doctorate degree in nursing.

“I learn and grow every day, and I’m fortunate to work with an incredible team of people,” she said.