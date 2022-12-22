Real Life Santa Brings Joy to San Gabriel Valley

He's got a real beard and a sleigh, a toy workshop at home and Christmas joy to share.

This Santa sometimes uses a Chevy Tahoe for at-home visits.

Towed behind it, complete with jingle bells, an actual wood and leather sleigh filled with toys.

Santa was visiting the San Gabriel Valley, delivering cookies to children.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's a mom 'n' pop business, founded by a friend of his.

One of his stops includes the home of James and Teddy Woodring who listened carefully to a Christmas poem while their parents looked on.

"Can you make sure mom and dad put the fire out before they go to bed? 'Cause i burn up my boots every time," Santa said.

This is one Santa who lives and breathes the role he plays.

He's been doing this for 18 years, and even his La Canada home looks like a genuine north pole workshop.

Little trains, tools and benches with toys scattered about.

The rest of the year, he and his wife work for non-profits, providing services and summer camps for needy children.

But playing Saint Nick every Christmas must be challenging.

But the proof, as they say, is in the pudding. Or, in this case, the cookies.

James and Teddy were smiling ear to ear after giving Santa their wish lists.

This Santa gets his "jollies" from the joy he sees on a child's face. The twinkle in their eyes.

Their genuine belief in someone so kind and generous.

He tells NBC4, Santa isn't just a "Christmas thing," he's a year-round thing.

Why? Well, we'll let the jolly old elf says, when the holidays are over, try being good, kind and courteous every day.