The mother of Mark and Jacob Iskander, the two young boys who Rebecca Grossman was convicted of murdering in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, believes Judge Joseph Brandolino’s sentencing of Grossman was not appropriate.

In her first sit-down interview since Monday’s sentencing, Nancy Iskander told NBC4 she believes Judge Brandolino should’ve issued a stricter sentence, one that reflects the death of both of her boys.

Grossman had been facing a maximum of 34 years in prison but was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for each second-degree murder charge, as well as three years for a hit-and-run charge. But she was ordered to serve each sentence concurrently.

“It was a stab in the heart for me to count both boys as one,” Iskander said. “What message are you telling the public? It's okay to hit and run? I might as well hit someone and kill them and run. Maybe I get a chance to escape than, you know, stay and take responsibility because the hit-and-run will just be run concurrently.

“And unfortunately, I cannot change it. But I’d like Mr. Brandolino to know that this was not fair,” she added.

Grossman was convicted Feb. 23 of two counts each of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving, though she continues to deny hitting and killing the boys.

Immediately following the verdict, Iskander told the media she believed the judge should be somewhat lenient on Grossman, given her role as a mother and wife, but Iskander changed her tone after Grossman sent the Iskander’s a letter from jail and was later ordered by Judge Brandolino to no longer make contact with the family.

“I love her. I love her family. I don't have any hatred. But that's different from seeking justice, right? I continue to love them. But she, on the other hand, is not wanting to show me mercy,” Iskander said. “She's never apologized. She says 'I am sorry' many times. 'I am sorry about what happened to you. I am sorry about the loss of your kids. I am sorry your kids died.' … She never said I am sorry I killed them. She's extremely struggling with the fact that she did it, and she will not take responsibility for it.”

Prosecutors had asked Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino to sentence Grossman, who will turn 61 on Friday, to a longer term of 34 years to life in state prison for the September 2020 deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8. The young boys were in a marked crosswalk with their family in the community northwest of Los Angeles when they were struck by Grossman's white Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Defense attorneys were asking for a sentence of either probation or the lower state prison term of just over 12 years on the less serious vehicular manslaughter charges.

Grossman, wearing a brown jumpsuit, shook her head and cried during the sentencing while listening to victim impact statements in court. A judge asked that the statements, usually delivered by family members, friends and others who knew the victims, remain short because there was a long list of speakers.

Speakers included Mark and Jacob's mother, uncle, grandmother, teachers, a pastor and neighbors who shared stories about the boys.

“I want them to be remembered as someone who did good in the world,” Iskander said. "If they're not here to do it, I am here to do it on their behalf.”

The Iskander family has started the Mark and Jacob Iskander Foundation, aimed at helping underprivileged children, including those in foster care, around the world.

The foundation is based in Westlake Village.

“In 5th grade, Mark ran for student council at the school, and his plan was, 'I will make this year the best year at school.' And ‘Mark my word’ was his pun,” Iskander said. "I'm going to turn this tragedy into something so beautiful.”

After wrapping up a long legal saga that lasted nearly four years, Iskander said she now wants to focus her attention fully on honoring her sons.

“I don't know what Mark and Jacob would have done in the world had they been given the opportunity to live. I don't know if they had been married or had kids or been doctors, but now it's on me to do everything that they could have done. It's a lot, but I'm ready. I'm ready,” she said. "I have wonderful people with me. We’ll do it -- Mark my word.”

During her sentencing, Grossman told the parents of Jacob and Mark Iskander that she waited for four years to tell them how sorry she is for the loss of their children. Credit: Mona Edwards.

In a typed letter to the judge, Grossman wrote, "I am not a murderer, and I ask you to recognize that true fact. My pain, my recognition of the pain the Iskanders suffer, and the pain I watch my family endure, are punishments that I already suffer and will for the rest of my life. Please consider this suffering when you consider what more punishment to impose on me in this case.

"As God is my witness, I did not see anyone or anything in the road. I swear to you, I would have driven my car into a tree to avoid hitting two little boys."

"I can only imagine the pain that (the boys' parents) Nancy and Karim Iskander feel minute by minute," she wrote. "I will carry my pain for the rest of my life."

Prosecutors said Grossman was driving a high speeds, was impaired and had both alcohol and valium in her system. Evidence at trial suggested she was traveling 73 to 81 mph in a 45 mph seconds before the crash, prosecutors said. She has maintained that she was not driving under the influence of alcohol, impaired or racing.

Grossman did not return to the crash, which triggered the SUV's airbag, scene or offer medical aid to the boy, prosecutors said. They said the SUV's engine stopped about a quarter-mile from the intersection.

Prosecutors said Grossman will be eligible for parole in about nine years.