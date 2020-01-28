Prince

Recording Academy to Present Post-Grammys Salute to Prince

Also expected to perform are Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Susanna Hoffs, Usher and Earth, Wind and Fire.

By City News Service

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 13: RITZ CLUB Photo of PRINCE, Prince performing on stage – Purple Rain Tour

Alicia Keys, John Legend, Beck and Morris Day and the Time are among the musicians set to perform in a tribute concert to Prince Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" will be taped for broadcast later this year on CBS.

Prince's band, the Revolution, is also expected to take part in the performance, along with Sheila E.

Usher and Sheila E. also performed a tribute to Prince during Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony at Staples Center.

Prince, who died in April 2016, earned 38 Grammy nominations in his career, winning seven -- including one for his seminal album "Purple Rain." He received the Recording Academy's President's Merit Award in 1985, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and received an Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013.

