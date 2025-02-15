Recovering crashed fighter jet from San Diego Bay may take up to two weeks

The process of recovering a fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay this week after its two-member crew safely ejected during an apparent mechanical emergency could take as long as two weeks, the Navy advised Friday.

The EA-18G Growler went down near Shelter Island amid rainy and misty conditions about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday during an aborted landing approach to Naval Air Station North Island, authorities said. Witnesses described seeing the plane flying at what seemed to be unusually low altitudes just before it nosedived into the harbor.

After the crew members were pulled from the water by the crew of a fishing boat, paramedics took the aviators to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for evaluations. They were in listed good condition on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to military officials.

"The public may notice heavy equipment near the Shelter Island harbor entrance as recovery operations continue," a public statement from Commander Naval Air Forces asserted Friday. "(Civilians) are asked to stay clear of floating cranes, barges and other recovery vessels in the area and avoid interfering with ongoing recovery efforts."

Private boats may travel into and out of the harbor in the area as long "as they can safely transit the passage," according to Navy officials.

"During the recovery effort, some debris may float and wash ashore in areas away from the crash site," the statement added. "The public is strongly advised not to approach, touch or collect any debris that may wash ashore."

Anyone who comes across any pieces of possible wreckage from the aircraft are asked to report the findings via email to Naval Base Coronado at nbc_debris@us.navy.mil.