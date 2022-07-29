Ready to Roll Up Your Sleeve and Donate Blood? Dunkin' Donuts Has a Free Coffee for You

Dunkin' Donuts is teaming up with the American Red Cross this August during their blood drive to hand out vouchers to anyone that donates blood.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee or a free Classic Donuts which are redeemable at any Dunkin' stores in Los Angeles. The vouchers will be available for as long as supplies last.

“Dunkin’ is thrilled to team up with the American Red Cross this August,” said Jamie Struwe, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “We hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and Classic Donut, Dunkin’ will encourage the Los Angeles community to stop by Red Cross blood drives and roll up their sleeve."

Blood donors are required to make an appointment.

The drive comes as a dire blood shortage continues to plague the U.S.

In order to donate blood, donors will need to bring a blood donor card or drivers license or two other forms of ID to be checked in. Individuals who are 17 must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,200 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations each day in order to support patients across 2,500 hospitals, according to a news release.

Potential donors also have the option to save 15 minutes by completing a rapid pass which will allow them to complete the pre-donation reading and information.

“We are thrilled to kick off our partnership with Dunkin’ and encourage individuals to give to help prevent a summer blood shortage,” said Jay Winkenbach, Regional Donor Services Executive, American Red Cross. “As you finalize your plans for the summer, make a blood or platelet donation appointment part of them and receive this special gift from Dunkin’.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood visit here.