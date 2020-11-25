Power Shutoffs Are Possible as Santa Ana Winds Blast SoCal on Thanksgiving

What to Know Public safety power shutoffs are possible for more than 75,000 SoCal Edison customers on Thanksgiving Day due to winds and the potential for rapidly spreading wildfires.

A red flag warning goes into effect Thursday and remains in force until Friday evening.

Strong winds are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles County, then build overnight.

Strong Santa Ana winds are in the Thanksgiving Day forecast with gusts up to 50 mph in mountain areas, raising the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires in Southern California and the possibility of public safety power shutoffs.

North to northeast wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected Thursday in the mountains. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected in the coastal and valley areas. The strongest winds will be along the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley, a heavily traveled route during the holidays.

SoCal Edison is warning customers that due to high winds power could be shut off. Tony Shin reported on NBC4 News on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

The winds and low humidity — combined with dry brush in fire-prone areas — will create dangerous wildfire conditions on Thanksgiving Day. Similar conditions are in the forecast through Friday night.

At noon, northwesterly winds will be strong in the Canyon Pass, Santa Ana Mountains and Oxnard. Winds will gain strength in Los Angeles County Thursday afternoon before picking up overnight.

More than 75,000 Southern California Edison customers might have their power cut on Thanksgiving Day due to the risk of wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.

“We have not had much rain this month, about a tenth of an inch,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “We’re behind already in the seasonal rainfall department. So any fires that do develop, they can rapidly spread.”

A red flag fire weather warning will go into effect Thursday and continue through Friday.

Winds out of the northeast on Thursday will be between 20-30 mph throughout Riverside County, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

“It’s the afternoon and evening when the winds will really be wild,” De Leon said.

The winds are expected to weaken over the weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving! Grab a sweater if you're trotting this morning with your family. Temperatures will be cool under sunny skies this afternoon but it will be windy. Winds will ramp up after noon and intensify tonight. @DaniellaNBCLA @MekahloNBCLA #todayinLA pic.twitter.com/okt8sOVNH1 — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) November 26, 2020

The winds could mean public safety power shutoffs for some Southern California communities. SoCal Edison might shut off power when there's a risk of wildfires to prevent ignition from downed power lines.

"Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but Public Safety Power Shutoff events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees,'' Edison said on its website.

Several large fires in California have been linked to electrical equipment.

The utility says it generally sends customers a notice of a power shutoff 48 hours in advance.

"If your power has been shut off, we will restore power as soon as the weather conditions permit, and crews have inspected the power lines to confirm it is safe to restore power,'' Edison said.

Humidity is expected to be 15-25 percent, adding dry conditions to the potentially dangerous weather conditions.

Cool temperatures are expected for the holiday, with highs mostly in the mid-60s, dipping into the 50s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 73 in the Coachella Valley, 74 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 69 in Riverside, 67 in Temecula and 54 in Idyllwild.