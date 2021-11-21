Red Flag Warning in Place Until Monday as Santa Ana Winds, Warmer Weather Hit SoCal

Gusty Santa Ana winds were buffeting much of SoCal on Sunday, reaching as high as 69 mph in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A wind advisory is in effect until noon Monday in the greater Los Angeles area, until 3 p.m. Monday in the mountains and valleys, and until 2 a.m. Monday in inland Orange County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions is in effect over most of Los Angeles and Ventura county until 3 p.m. Monday.

Sunday brings great air quality and comfortably warm temperatures, in an ideal day for hiking near the South Bay. Strong wind gusts will pick up throughout the day. There's a red flag warning in place as long as the wind sticks around to heat things up in SoCal. Shanna Mendiola has the forecast for Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Peak winds Sunday morning were recorded in the eastern Ventura County foothills to the western San Gabriel Mountains, with gusts between 50-60 mph and an isolated burst of 69 mph at Magic Mountain Truck Trail, the National Weather Service said.

Elsewhere, the mountain areas were seeing gusts up to 55 mph, and gusts were getting up to 40 mph between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

Southland temperatures are unseasonably warm amid the winds, with expected highs in the mid-80s Sunday and Monday in the inland areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

A dust advisory was also in effect Sunday for much of Southern California, with the high winds possibly leading to air quality conditions that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District encouraged those in areas of direct impact to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.

Forecasters said another Santa Ana wind event was possible as early as Wednesday, and possibly extending into Friday.