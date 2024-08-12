Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologizes for shouting homophobic slur at fan

Boston Red Sox outfield Jarren Duran is apologizing after he was caught on a hot mic directing a homophobic slur toward a heckling fan at Fenway Park during a blowout loss against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The Red Sox were down 10-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Durran came up to bat. There were no outs with runners on first and third at the time. Durran, who was 0-2 with two strikeouts in the game, was down in the count with a ball and two strikes when a fan in the stands shouted, "Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!"

Durran turned his head toward the fan and replied: "Shut up," followed by a curse word and the slur.

After the game, which the Red Sox went on to lose 10-2, Durran issued a statement in which he acknowledged using "a truly horrific word" when responding to the fan.

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," the outfielder said. "I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community."

"Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility," he added. "I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

The Red Sox issued a statement of their own in which they said they addressed the incident with Duran immediately following the game.

"We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGTBQ community," the Red Sox said. "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."

Duran, who is one of Boston's top hitters this season with a .291 average, was also seen slamming an electric fan in the Red Sox' dugout in between one of the innings Sunday, the Boston Globe reported.

The exchange with the fan came after Duran was honored during a pregame ceremony as the team's 2024 "Heart and Hustle Award" winner.

The award, created by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in 2005, is voted on by alumni and active MLB players and is presented annually to "a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game," according to the MLB website.

Our Heart & Hustle Award Winner 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3UEGq0Fby3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 11, 2024

One player from each major league team is chosen by committees "based on the passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field." As the season draws to a close, fans, alumni and active players vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners.