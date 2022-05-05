NBCLA

Reddit AMA: Ask Conan Nolan Anything About Covering O.J. Simpson

The June 17, 1994 O.J. Simpson Bronco pursuit changed the landscape of media coverage in Southern California. NBCLA's Conan Nolan was in the only vehicle in front of the chase, reporting the entire time. Visit the r/iama subreddit and Ask Him Anything.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Watch the full episode of 'I Was There When..." in the player above, as Conan Nolan takes you back to that day in 1994, and reveals what it was like reporting from a car with the chase behind him.

It was June 17, 1994, when law enforcement described O.J. Simpson as a fugitive of the law, and shortly thereafter, one of the craziest police chases in a city known for pursuits took place.

What Will Conan Talk About on Reddit?

Conan Nolan will discuss his coverage of O.J. Simpson from start to finish.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson was discovered brutally slain on the walkway of her Brentwood home.

NBCLA's longtime chief political correspondent Conan Nolan got the call from the assignment desk to cover the slaying.

It turned into a media circus.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

music 2 hours ago

Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets for Concerts Happening in SoCal This Summer

Riverside County 4 hours ago

‘It's Just Pure Evil.' Wild Burro Shot and Impaled by Arrow Dies

"At the time we didn't appreciate, I don't think, the enormity of this case or its ramifications worldwide," Nolan said.

"It was a horrible crime scene," Nolan recalled. "There was evidence everywhere in terms of the blood that was shed. You don't often see that."

"You actually had blood still on the walkway."

Nolan also recalled a moment that just shocked him as a journalist.

He was set up in front of the condo, ready to do a live shot, when a car screeched up near him. A man hopped out.

He saw the man had a knife and plastic bag. He saw him scrape off blood and stick it in the plastic bag. He jumped back in the sports car and took off.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my god. What has happened?'"

From the Archives: Footage of the ‘Not Guilty' Verdict in the Trial of OJ Simpson

Where Can I Find the AMA?

Check out the r/iama subreddit.

When is the AMA?

Tuesday, May 01, 2022, at 1 p.m. PST.

See more full episodes of "I Was There When..." here.

This article tagged under:

NBCLARedditI Was There WhenOJ Simpson
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us