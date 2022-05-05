Reddit AMA: Ask Conan Nolan Anything About Covering O.J. Simpson

Watch the full episode of 'I Was There When..." in the player above, as Conan Nolan takes you back to that day in 1994, and reveals what it was like reporting from a car with the chase behind him.

It was June 17, 1994, when law enforcement described O.J. Simpson as a fugitive of the law, and shortly thereafter, one of the craziest police chases in a city known for pursuits took place.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson was discovered brutally slain on the walkway of her Brentwood home.

NBCLA's longtime chief political correspondent Conan Nolan got the call from the assignment desk to cover the slaying.

It turned into a media circus.

"At the time we didn't appreciate, I don't think, the enormity of this case or its ramifications worldwide," Nolan said.

"It was a horrible crime scene," Nolan recalled. "There was evidence everywhere in terms of the blood that was shed. You don't often see that."

"You actually had blood still on the walkway."

Nolan also recalled a moment that just shocked him as a journalist.

He was set up in front of the condo, ready to do a live shot, when a car screeched up near him. A man hopped out.

He saw the man had a knife and plastic bag. He saw him scrape off blood and stick it in the plastic bag. He jumped back in the sports car and took off.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my god. What has happened?'"

