Watch: Neighbor charged with murder in disappearance of Redlands couple at nudist resort

What to Know Seventy-three-year-old Stephanie and Daniel Menard, 79 were reported missing by a friend after their unlocked car was discovered near their Redlands home.

A tip led investigators to a neighbor of the Menards at a nudist resort, who was arrested after his home was torn down in a SWAT operation.

Authorities said human remains believed to be those of the Menards were found in bags in a concrete bunker Friday under the home.

A 62-year-old man arrested last week at a Southern California nudist resort in connection with the disappearance of his neighbors has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Human remains believed to be those of 73-year-old Stephanie and Daniel Menard, 79, were found Friday under Michael Royce Sparks' house at Olive Dell Ranch in Redlands following a lengthy SWAT operation, according to investigators. Sparks was arrested a day earlier at the San Bernardino County nudist resort on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of the Menards one week earlier.

The remains, which have not been identified by the coroner, were found by a fire department confined space search-and-rescue team in bags in a concrete bunker under Sparks' house.

Sparks was found underneath the home, which was torn down by an armored sheriff's department vehicle when the armed suspect was barricaded inside, Redlands public information officer Carl Baker said, adding that a tip from someone at the resort led authorities to the suspect. Sparks was armed with a rifle, which he fired during the law enforcement operation, authorities said

The arrest came nearly a week after the disappearance of the Menards, who were reported missing Aug. 25 by a friend. They were last seen at 10 a.m. a day earlier at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road. Their unlocked car was found nearby. Stephanie Menard's purse was found at their home, as were the couple's cellphone.

Their dog Cuddles also was missing. At a Tuesday news conference, authorities said there were no updates regarding the location of the dog.

Investigators have said there was evidence that led authorities to believe the couple's remains were still on Sparks' property about 70 miles east of Los Angeles. A cadaver dog "alerted" on at least one body at the property, Redlands Public Information Officer Carl Baker said during a news conference last week at the location.

“We are confident that they are deceased and that they are still here on the property,” Baker said.

Baker said Thursday's arrest came after several attempts to contact Sparks inside his home. When there was no response, law enforcement officers used an armored SWAT vehicle to tear down the house.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, is pictured in this photos provided by the Redlands Police Department.

"There was significant damage to suspect's residence when we broke in to search it," Baker said. "We had to secure the scene overnight to make sure it's safe to enter. We have cadaver dogs we'll be using to located victims' remains."

Sparks was found at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Baker said.

Details about a motive were not immediately available. Residents said they believe Sparks lived alone.

A woman who said she called 911 Aug. 25 to report the missing couple said she was concerned after they didn't show up for a regular Friday potluck and karaoke night at a neighbor's house. On Sunday, Irene Engkraf said she was on her way to church when they noticed the abandoned car. They checked the house and went to church, but there were no signs of the Menards at either location.

She then entered the Menard's house and, after finding the purse and cellphones, called 911, she said. There were no signs of a disturbance.

The Olive Dell website describes the ranch as a residential RV park and family friendly nudist resort.