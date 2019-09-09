Redlands police said the man, wearing a sleeveless shirt, shorts, and glasses, walked directly to the toy section after entering the Target located at 27320 W. Lugonia Avenue at 7:24 p.m. Friday. He was accused of touching a girl inappropriately there.

A man accused of touching an 8-year-old inappropriately at a Redlands Target in the toy aisle before fleeing from the store Friday was arrested, police said Monday.

Sunday evening, Redlands police alerted the public that they were searching for the man after the Friday incident.

Alex Francisco Chavez, 25, of Hesperia, was taken into custody Sunday, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts.

Redlands police said Chavez, wearing a sleeveless shirt, shorts, and glasses, walked directly to the toy section after entering the Target located at 27320 W. Lugonia Avenue at 7:24 p.m. Friday.

After saying something to an 8-year-old girl standing in the toy aisle, police then allege Chavez grabbed her chest from behind and groped her breasts over her clothing.

After the girl's mom confronted him, he denied touching her inappropriately and walked away.

He left the story immediately and got into a silver Honda sedan.

Police released security images of the man and his car Sunday, hoping to have the public's help in finding him.

He was later arrested Sunday.

Redlands police then revealed Monday that Chavez has a pending case with the Superior Court of Hesperia. He was accused of exposing himself to teen girls outside a Hesperia middle school in February. He faces seven counts in that case.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident was asked to call police at 909-798-7681 Ext. 1 or email at moitoso@redlandspolice.org, referencing case number: 190036235.