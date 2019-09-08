Man Accused of Molesting 8-Year-Old in Toy Section at Redlands Target

Redlands police said the man, wearing a sleeveless shirt, shorts, and glasses, walked directly to the toy section after entering the Target located at 27320 W. Lugonia Avenue at 7:24 p.m. Friday. He was accused of touching a girl inappropriately there.

A man was accused of touching an 8-year-old inappropriately at a Redlands Target in the toy section before fleeing from the store Friday, and police were trying to track the man down.

Redlands police said the man, wearing a sleeveless shirt, shorts, and glasses, walked directly to the toy section after entering the Target located at 27320 W. Lugonia Avenue at 7:24 p.m. Friday.

After saying something to an 8-year-old girl standing in the toy section, police then allege the man grabbed her chest from behind.

After the girl's mom confronted the man, he denied touching her inappropriately and walked away.

He left the story immediately and got into a silver Honda sedan.

Police released security images of the man and his car Sunday, hoping to have the public's help in finding him.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident was asked to call police at 909-798-7681 Ext. 1 or email at moitoso@redlandspolice.org, referencing case number: 190036235.