Firefighters Battle Fire at a Giant Warehouse in Redlands

Video showed at least two Amazon shipping trailers on fire at one of the sprawling building's loading docks.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

Firefighters are battling a fire Friday at a warehouse in Redlands.

The fire was reported in the 2200 block of West Lugonia Avenue. Video from the scene showed big rig trailers, including at least one Amazon trailer, on fire. 

It was not immediately clear whether the building is an Amazon property.

Part of 10 Freeway was temporarily closed. Smoke and flames could be seen from the freeway.

At least one of the building's walls collapsed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. NBC4 is working to get updates on the status of employees.

