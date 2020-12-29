Man Stabbed in Redondo Beach Carjacking Before Chase Crash

A man suffered serious upper body stab wounds Tuesday during a carjacking in Redondo Beach, and a man was arrested after a brief chase, police reported.



The carjacking occurred about 9 a.m. in the 600 block of North Pacific Coast Highway, said Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was admitted into the intensive care unit, Freeman said.

"The suspect was located driving the victim's vehicle in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes,'' the lieutenant said. "Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies engaged in a brief pursuit of the suspect, who collided with another vehicle and then crashed into telephone poles and a block wall in the area of Western Avenue and Avenida Aprenda ...''

The man was arrested without further incident and taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries suffered in the crash, Freeman said. The man's name was not immediately released.

The occupant of the vehicle struck during the pursuit was not injured, he said.