Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach police crack down on illegal smoke shop sales

Authorities began conducting inspections of local smoke shops that led to the discovery of prohibited products.

By Angelique Brenes

Redondo Beach Police Department

Following complaints from residents regarding the sale of illegal products at local smoke shops the Redondo Beach Police Department, along with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has began inspections. 

On March 6, authorities inspected a smoke shop in the 2400 block of 190th Street, uncovering numerous items banned for sale in California. Among the seized products were flavored tobacco and nicotine, along with other illegal cannabis items. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The same items were also recovered during another inspection conducted on March 19, at a smoke shop in the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard. 

The owners of these establishments now face administrative hearings and potential fines for violating state regulations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Upland 9 hours ago

Man arrested after he was caught on video stealing a Tesla in Upland

Santa Ana 4 hours ago

Mother charged with killing 11-year-old son in Santa Ana

“We take all community concerns seriously and the Police Department has received numerous complaints about smoke shops in Redondo Beach selling illegal products. In response, we will continue working alongside our state partners to enforce applicable laws that safeguard public health. The sale of illegal products will not be tolerated in Redondo Beach,” said Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman in a statement. He also noted that the Redondo Beach City Council is considering updates to existing ordinances related to the operation and licensing of smoke shops.

Authorities encourage residents to report concerns about illegal sales to the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-2477. For more details on the inspections, contact Investigations Lieutenant Michael Strosnider at 310-697-3507.

This article tagged under:

Redondo Beach
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us