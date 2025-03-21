Redondo Beach police crack down on illegal smoke shop sales

Following complaints from residents regarding the sale of illegal products at local smoke shops the Redondo Beach Police Department, along with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has began inspections.

On March 6, authorities inspected a smoke shop in the 2400 block of 190th Street, uncovering numerous items banned for sale in California. Among the seized products were flavored tobacco and nicotine, along with other illegal cannabis items.

The same items were also recovered during another inspection conducted on March 19, at a smoke shop in the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard.

The owners of these establishments now face administrative hearings and potential fines for violating state regulations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We take all community concerns seriously and the Police Department has received numerous complaints about smoke shops in Redondo Beach selling illegal products. In response, we will continue working alongside our state partners to enforce applicable laws that safeguard public health. The sale of illegal products will not be tolerated in Redondo Beach,” said Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman in a statement. He also noted that the Redondo Beach City Council is considering updates to existing ordinances related to the operation and licensing of smoke shops.

Authorities encourage residents to report concerns about illegal sales to the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-2477. For more details on the inspections, contact Investigations Lieutenant Michael Strosnider at 310-697-3507.