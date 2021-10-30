Redondo Beach Police Remove Racist Signs from Residential Area

Redondo Beach police were working to determine the source of “racist and insensitive signage” found early Saturday morning attached to utility poles in a residential area of the city.

Police were contacted about the paper signs at around 6 a.m., said Sgt. Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department. He said the signs were in a residential area in the north part of the city but would not disclose the exact location due to the ongoing investigation.

Valdivia told City News Service the signs “were directed towards a particular race,” but declined to specify which race, again due to the investigation.

The signs were quickly removed from the utility poles, he added.

“These signs are intolerable and do not reflect the core values of the city of Redondo Beach,” he said. “We encourage anyone to report similar signage to the city so we can take immediate steps to remove it. The city of Redondo Beach is an inclusive community. This type of speech is hurtful and divisive and is not to be tolerated in our city.”

Anyone with information about the signs was asked to call police at 310-379-2477.