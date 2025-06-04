Redondo Beach soccer coach arrested for attempted sex with minor

Los Angeles police Tuesday were seeking possible victims of a 37-year-old youth soccer coach who has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet with a minor for sex.

Jared Crevar of Redondo Beach was arrested May 1 when members of the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Vice Unit served him a warrant, officials said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crevar is currently out on bail, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged him with one count of possessing more than 600 items of child pornography.

Investigators released his image because the suspect is in a position of trust, working with children as a coach in AYSO Region 17 in Redondo Beach, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Harbor Vice is requesting that anyone who may have been victimized by this suspect to immediately contact the LAPD,'' according to a police statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call 213-280-1501.