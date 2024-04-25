Reggie Bush addressed the reinstatement of the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy Thursday.

The former USC star, who forfeited the trophy in 2010 in the midst of sanctions brought against the program, which included Bush receiving improper benefits during his time with the Trojans, said he "manifested" the return of the coveted trophy during a news conference with his attorney Ben Crump and his wife.

"I never believed any of the lies told about me and spread about me," Bush said. "You can't get to this or the national championship by cheating, I promise you."

Crump and his co-counsel Levi McCathern, on behalf of Bush, filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.

“The Heisman Trophy Trust’s historic decision to reinstate the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy to Reggie Bush is extremely gratifying and a huge relief for Reggie, his loved ones, and his fans across the world," Crump said in a statement. "Reggie has been deprived of this rightful honor for nearly 15 years."

The Heisman Trust will return the trophy to Bush and a replica to USC. Bush will be invited to all future Heisman ceremonies beginning in 2024.

With Bush's trophy reinstated, USC now leads all programs with eight Heismans. The school was in a four-way tie for first with Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma, all of which have seven.

USC President Carol Folt issued a statement saying she is "so happy for Reggie and the entire Trojan Family.''

"He won our hearts during his illustrious career and deserved to have his well-earned honor restored,'' Folt said. ``We are looking forward to celebrating with him and his family and are proud we were able to stand with him as an advocate."

USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen added, "This is a momentous day for Reggie Bush and the entire USC community as we celebrate the rightful return of his Heisman Trophy. Reggie's impact at USC and on college football as a whole

is truly unmatched. He has displayed the utmost resiliency and heart throughout this process and is so deserving of every accolade and Trophy he's ever received. We are grateful to the Heisman Trophy Trust for making this happen.''

This is a developing story.