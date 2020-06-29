Registration Is Open for LA County Summer Camp Scholarships

Los Angeles County is offering full and partial scholarships for parents interested in sending their children ages 6 and up to mini-camp and full-day camp sessions at 50 parks countywide.

Summer camp spaces are available for 1,700 children, and county officials say safety measures will be followed to keep youngsters healthy.

Officials hope that opening up camp sessions will allow more parents to return to work. Scholarships subsidizing 50-100% of the cost are available at selected sites on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Thanks to the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, we are able to offer free scholarships and affordable day camps for children and youth across the county," said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma Garcia. "We understand that there are limited out-of-school camps this summer due to COVID-19, and therefore, we are joining together to ensure families have safe options for their children."

The camps urge participants to explore, learn new skills and make friends safely. Full-day camps include ESTEAM (environment, science, engineering, arts and math) programs and recreational adventures. Mini-camps offer cheer, non-contact sport drills, fitness, arts and crafts, e-Sports and programs focused on leadership. Three-hour sessions are scheduled either in the morning or afternoon.

Eleven parks will hold teen-oriented camps from 2-7 p.m. and offer activities ranging from workshops in podcasting, creative writing, music production and film to intramural sports and dance and yoga classes, among other activities.

All camps will adhere to public health guidelines for COVID-19, including masks for staff and children, physical distancing and cleaning regimens. Campers will be assigned to stable groupings during each session.

Tomorrow is the deadline to register for Session 1, which begins July 6. All camps will run Monday through Friday in three two-week sessions. Session 2 begins July 20 and Session 3 is scheduled to start Aug. 3.

Parents can register at http://reservations.lacounty.gov and learn more about the programs at https://parks.lacounty.gov/summercamp20.