Relative arrested in connection with woman's death at her Westminster home

Police did not specify how the suspect was related to the victim.

By City News Service

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing a relative at her home in Westminster, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 9:45 p.m Friday to the woman's home in the 8200 block of 19th Street to conduct a welfare check because she had not been heard from in several days, according to Commander Andy Stowers of the Westminster Police Department.

"During the welfare check, the female was located deceased," Stowers said. "Evidence on scene indicated that her death was the result of a homicide."

A search warrant at the home turned up evidence and "almost immediately" a person of interest was detained and brought to the police station, he said.

Irving Mondragon, 38, a family member of the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

No information was released on how the two are related. It was also unclear how the woman was killed.

Westminster police urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 714-548-3783 or 714-548 3767. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at www.occrimestoppers.org or 855-847-6227.

