Relatives of grandpa killed near Santa Ana liquor store seek gunman

The family of a Santa Ana grandfather who was gunned down near a liquor store is seeking answers for their loved one’s untimely death.

Armando Salcido, who was widely known as “Gramps” in his community, was killed in a shooting on Sunday at the Bottle Liquor & Spirits on West 1st Street. A growing memorial full of candles, beer cans and photographs has since been placed at the site of the shooting.

“We’re not at peace, not closure,” said Desaray Salcido, the victim’s daughter. “We are still trying to find answers. I’m trying to be the voice for my dad and the fire of his case.”

Every day since the shooting, the victim’s family has gone to the site of the memorial to pray for Salcido. He was described as a fixture in the neighborhood and was beloved by many.

“He was a good person,” said Frank Cruz, the victim’s stepson. “He always took care of us, tried hard to take care of us.”

Salcido was known to spend time at the liquor store and was friends with its owners. His loved ones said he enjoyed the company of visitors and would help break down boxes during his time there.

“If someone didn’t have enough money, he would pay for them,” said Mark Sabbhagh, the liquor store’s owner. “To get killed like that – it’s heartbreaking. I’m really, really sad in my heart.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Santa Ana police said it does not have a good description of the gunman. A murder weapon has not been recovered.