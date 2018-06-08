For the first time, motorcycle rider Raul Garcia gives NBC4 his account of his run-in with a CHP officer that ended in a collision that knocked Garcia to the ground. Also for the first time you're seeing the video that was recorded by the officer's dash cam. NBC4's Patrick Healy reports on the NBC4 News on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Published 25 minutes ago)

A CHP officer was primarily at fault in the collision between his patrol car and the motorcycle he was pursuing, according to the preliminary traffic collision report obtained by NBC4.

The sideswipe collision occurred on Memorial Day Sunday in Rancho Cucamonga, on 19th Street just west of Carnelian Street. It happened within view of hundreds of other motorcyclists taking part in a group ride. Video posted went viral on social media.

The preliminary report faulted the officer, identified as Kyle Bush, 38, for making an "unsafe turning movement." The report did not express an opinion as to whether the officer intended a collision to end the pursuit. More so than with "PIT" maneuvers to spin out pursued four-wheeled vehicles, CHP policy permits motorcycles to be struck only in extraordinary circumstances of imminent danger.

"The ramming was uncalled for," said the rider, Raul Garcia, speaking out for the first time Friday to NBC4. Garcia, 26, married with two children, works as a truck driver, and began riding in the past year, he said.

The report, referring to him as Raul Garcia Martinez, named him as an "associated factor" in the collision for speeding at an unspecified time.

Garcia was participating in the group ride, and by all accounts, first encountered the CHP officer as the pack was eastbound on the 210 Freeway near the border between Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The officer saw Garcia swerve onto the right shoulder to pass a red sedan merging from an on ramp, and then brake to cause the car to slow down, according to his written narrative in the report. Bush said he positioned his vehicle behind Garcia and activated his lights to make a traffic stop.

"Garcia Martinez looked over his left shoulder and accelerated away from me at a high rate of speed changing lanes from the number four lane to the number two lane," Bush wrote.

Garcia acknowledged attempting to slow the red car to let motorcyclists go past, but said the CHP officer pulled too close and that made him "fear for my life."

The officer estimated Garcia reached 110 mph and continued changing lanes in a "clear attempt to evade my patrol vehicle and escape apprehension."

When other riders exited the freeway at Carnelian, Garcia continued to the next exit, Archibald Ave., headed south to 19th Street, and then headed east back toward Carnelian, hitting 70 mph in a 45-mph zone, Bush estimated.

Up to that point, Garcia did not see the CHP car's red lights, or know the officer was attempting to pull him over, he insisted.

There are several videos of the pursuits final moments, including the viral video recorded by one of the motorcyclists stopped at the light on Carnelian, a security camera, and the dash camera video from the patrol car.

After the intersection, Garcia slowed suddenly as he pulled to the right. The patrol car caught up quickly, pulling alongside on the left.

"I'm downshifting my gears to pull over to the right and that's when I'm rammed by the officer," Garcia said during an interview Friday in the Woodland Hills office of his attorneys.

In his narrative, Bush said Garcia lost control of his motorcycle on the uneven road surface.

"This caused Garcia Martinez to veer to the right and then back to the left into the right side of my patrol vehicle," he wrote.

Garcia denied losing control. His Yamaha does not appear to veer from side to side on the videos, though none provides a clear view of the impact, and on the dashcam video, the motorcyclist goes out of frame right before impact, though it can be heard. From the dashcam's view down the road, it appears the patrol car was gradually moving toward the right, but never made any sudden turn into Garcia.

"Are you injured?" an audio recording heard Bush ask after exiting his patrol car and coming around back to where Garcia was on the road behind his motorcycle on its side.

"You pushed him down," a voice can be heard yelling at the officer as the motorcyclists reached the scene, where Bush was already beginning to handcuff Garcia.

Garcia was taken to a hospital for an examination, and then booked. He was later released on bail and went for further medical examination, which found an injury to his shoulder that he said will require surgery.

He's been charged with felony evading and appeared in court Thursday, but has yet to enter a plea. Attorney Laura Bell said her team has begun its own probe of what happened.

CHP investigation of the collision is ongoing, said Sgt. Saul Gomez.