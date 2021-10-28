Lauren Cho

Coroner Identifies Remains Found in SoCal Desert as Missing NJ Woman Lauren Cho

The remains were found in rugged terrain near where the 30-year-old New Jersey resident was staying during a trip to California

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

Remains found in the desert of San Bernardino County were confirmed to be those of a 30-year-old New Jersey resident who disappeared earlier this year in the area. 

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division positively identified the human remains as Lauren Cho. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, the agency said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The remains were found in early October as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted an additional operation in the ongoing search for Cho, who was reported missing on June 28, 2021. The remains were found in a rugged part of the desert east of Los Angeles in the community of Yucca Valley, near where Cho disappeared. 

Yucca Valley Sep 25

Where Is Lauren Cho? Fresh Interest in Search on Heels of Gabby Petito Case

Yucca Valley Oct 10

Human Remains Found in Yucca Valley Near Area Lauren Cho Went Missing

Investigators said Cho walked away from the home where she was staying in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley at 5 p.m. on June 28, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the station leading the search. 

Her image was circulated by the station when she was reported missing.

Cho lived in New Jersey, but was traveling in California when she went missing. 

This article tagged under:

Lauren Cho
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us