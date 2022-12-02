San Bernardino

Remembering the Victims of the San Bernardino Terrorist Attack on the 7th Anniversary

Damien Meins was one of 14 killed in a mass shooting at Inland Regional Center.

By Vikki Vargas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trenna Meins says some days are a struggle, and Dec. 2 is one of them.

It is the 7th Anniversary of Trenna's husband's murder. Damien Meins was one of 14 county environmental health workers killed in a mass shooting inside the San Bernardino Inland Regional Center on Dec. 2, 2015.

"Just like yesterday, but it’s not easier, it gets harder," said Meins.

The group had gathered for a meeting when a gunman opened fire killing 14 people and injuring 22 others. The shooter and his wife were killed in a gun battle with police.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"It gets harder because it keeps happening, it's like I can’t move forward," shared his widow.

The curtain of courage was unveiled in June, designed to give each victim's family a separate, sacred place to remember and mourn.

"He is still loved. He is still remembered, and very much loved," said Meins.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Lakers 5 mins ago

Anthony Davis Scores 44 Leads Lakers Over Bucks 133-129

Southern California 40 mins ago

Family Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California

Trenna says if there is a silver lining, it's that she has met and connected with people willing to help out now that her husband is gone.

Every alcove is engraved with each victim's name and with a favorite saying chosen by a family member. In Damien's case the words that will live on say, "Embrace the possibilities."

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us