Rep. Adam Schiff Considers a New Job

Facing the loss of his gavel as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D Burbank) says he is considering a race for U.S. Senate in 2024.

“I did consider a role in leadership in the House, but I was persuaded by many of my colleagues to consider running for the Senate if Senator Feinstein decides not to run for reelection in two years, so I am exploring it,” he said on NBC4 Los Angeles Sunday.

Schiff says he believes his California House colleague Kevin McCarthy will become the next house speaker but that his tenure will be short. Schiff criticized the Bakersfield Republican for having neither the “talent or intellect” of out-going Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D San Francisco).

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“There is no ideological glue to hold his members together,” Schiff said. “I don’t know how it’s going to work, but I’m afraid it’s going to be a circus it’s hard to imagine it being very functional with Kevin McCarthy.”

Also appearing on NBC 4‘s News Conference program was newly elected Congressman Kevin Kiley of Northern California’s sprawling third district.

Kiley was heralded by former President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the Republican who gave the GOP a majority in the House of Representatives. Mr. Trump appeared to take credit for the Kiley’s victory saying he was his endorsed candidate in the race.

Kiley, a current State Assemblyman, Kiley differed when asked if he, in turn, would endorse the former President’s bid for another term.

“The last thing that my constituents want me to be focused on is another election, so I’ll leave others to talk about the far-off presidential race” he said on the program. “My priority is getting to work on the job I was just elected for – to serve the people of the Third District.”

Also appearing on the program was the new mayor of Long Beach, California’s seventh largest city.

Rex Richardson says he understands why Governor Gavin Newsom is displeased by how many cities aren’t doing enough to fight homelessness.

“I tend to agree with the Governor that cities need to step up and do more,” Richardson said. “We know that we had a homelessness issue in Southern California prior to the pandemic and the effects of the pandemic have made it worse.”

As for stimulating business development the Richardson said he is open to negotiations to bring the Los Angeles Angels to Long Beach, with a potential stadium site along the city’s waterfront.

“Long Beach is a big city, we’re larger than St. Louis and Miami. Those cities have teams, why couldn't the city of Long Beach have a team?”

Richardson is the first black mayor in Long Beach history. He currently serves as the vice mayor on the Long Beach City Council.