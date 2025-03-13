Repair work underway at Torrance Refining Company

The Torrance Refining Company in Torrance lost steam, which caused some units to shut down or slow down, officials said Thursday.

The incident happened at 3:13 a.m. Thursday as the refinery notified the Torrance Fire Department “a loss of steam.”

“The Torrance Refining company is assessing the impacts and are actively creating a repair plan,” the fire department said in an announcement.

Officials warn people who live or work in the Torrance area that they may see black smoke coming out from the refinery. While there may be some odor, the company said there are no health concerns.

There is currently no action required for neighbors, but the fire department encourages people to follow updates through TorranceAlerts.

Steam loss at an oil refinery can happen when there are malfunctioning steam taps. Heavy rainfall can also contribute to steam loss, including reducing presser and power for the system.

No injuries were reported.

People with questions can contact the South Coast AQMD at 909-396-2000 or Torrance Refinery at 310-505-3158.