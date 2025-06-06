Report: Immigrants being held at federal courthouse in downtown LA

A civil rights group is demanding a full investigation after reports that as many as 200 immigrants are being detained in downtown Los Angeles.

Several witnesses told our sister station Telemundo 52 that their family members are being held without any explanation.

These were people who were going to routine, scheduled immigration appointments and never left the building.

“She hasn’t eaten, it’s cold and she is in a room with 30 other women,” Daniela Ortiz said about her mother being detained.

Ortiz said her mother is being held inside the Edward R. Roybal federal building.

According to the civil rights group LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, sources from within the federal courthouse say up to 200 undocumented immigrants were in ICE custody in downtown LA as of Tuesday.

LULAC’s CEO, Juan Proano, is warning others who have similar scheduled immigration appointments to still show up and have a well versed lawyer with them.

"Some civil rights are really being tested as far as they possibly can," Proano said. "Just be as informed, make sure that you have proper legal counsel when you go in. And also make sure that you have a plan in case you actually are potentially detained."

Witnesses told Telemundo 52 that they saw two busloads of possible detainees. Their destination and how many people were taken was unknown.

NBC4 has requested a comment from ICE and DHS.

LULAC is now calling for an investigation by the Department of Justice and the office of the Inspector General, as well as a halt to any possible deportations.