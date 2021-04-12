Sylmar High School Evacuated on Report of Man With Rifle

All staff and students were evacuated from Sylmar High School, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department, due to a report of a man with a rifle in a complex on the north perimeter of the campus.

There were no reports of a threat against the school.

Schools police said the man was thought to have been in an apartment complex on the north side perimeter of the school. He has been taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

The public is asked to stay clear from the area.