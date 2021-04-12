Sylmar

Sylmar High School Evacuated on Report of Man With Rifle

By Staff Reports

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

All staff and students were evacuated from Sylmar High School, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department, due to a report of a man with a rifle in a complex on the north perimeter of the campus.

There were no reports of a threat against the school.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Schools police said the man was thought to have been in an apartment complex on the north side perimeter of the school. He has been taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

los angeles comic con 2 hours ago

LA Comic Con to Host In-Person Event This December

news 3 hours ago

Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan Begins at Sundown

The public is asked to stay clear from the area.

This article tagged under:

Sylmar
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us