Stretch of 710 Freeway in Paramount Shut Down as CHP Investigates Report of Possible Shooting

Two other freeway shootings, one deadly, were reported Tuesday in Southern California.

By Staff Reports

A stretch of the 710 Freeway in Paramount was shut down Tuesday as the California Highway Patrol investigated a report of a possible shooting.

Details were sketchy but LA County fire officials said two people were taken to hospitals. The passenger side window was shattered.

CHP officers could be seen talking to a motorist on the 710 at Alondra Boulevard. The passenger side window of the car on the shoulder of the freeway was shattered.

No further details were released.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was shot and killed early on the 710 Freeway.

Also, another shooting earlier Tuesday on the 91 Freeway in Carson left one person injured.

Details about whether these were connected were not available.

