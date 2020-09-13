Reporter Arrest Account, Backed by Video, Goes Against LA County Sheriff's Department Version

A local Los Angeles radio reporter covering the shooting of two sheriff's deputies in Inglewood Saturday night was arrested in an incident largely caught on video that has sparked outrage among journalists and led to calls for an independent investigation.

Josie Huang, a veteran reporter for KPCC and its website LAist, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, after filming them arresting a protester who was part of a small group that had gathered at the hospital where the deputies were being treated.

The department said in a tweet that Huang failed to identify herself as a member of the press and ignored repeated commands to back up, but video released Sunday appears to contradict the department's account and has led to calls for an investigation into the arrest.

Huang was released from custody early Sunday morning with a misdemeanor citation.

In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, Huang posted videos and audio of before and after her arrest that appeared to contradict the department's version of events. Parts of her arrest were also caught on video by a local TV camera crew.

Following the shooting of two sheriff's deputies in Compton Saturday, Huang covered Sheriff Alex Villanueva's news conference in Lynwood.

Following the news conference, Huang said she returned to her car when she heard some shouting, so she went back onto the street to find a handful of protesters gathered and engaging with deputies.

After the press conference, I went to my car in the hospital garage and was tying things up on the phone with 1 of my editors. It was almost 11 pm. Then I heard loud shouting outside the garage, so I went to check things out. I had on a lanyard around my neck with a press ID. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

"I had on a lanyard around my neck with a press ID," Huang tweets, an assertion that appears to match up with arrest video that was captured by the local news station that happened to hear her scream as she was being handcuffed.

Her version of events goes directly against the version that the sheriff's department released on its Twitter account at 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

On video Huang posted, she can be heard saying, "I'm a reporter. I'm with KPCC." Again, this video seems to contradict the LASD account that states, "The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person."

Somehow I was able to start a new video right away. You see my phone clatter to the ground and I start shouting “I’m a reporter...I’m with KPCC.” I scream for help from the TV reporters I know are around the corner doing their 11 p.m. live hits pic.twitter.com/O9CZNuSrQI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

NEW: @josie_huang tells us #LASD deputies knocked her cellphone from her hands when they arrested her..and that it was recording video at the time. The audio is troubling. You can hear Josie repeatedly identifying herself as a @KPCC reporter & yelling "You're hurting me" @LAist — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) September 13, 2020

Video from Huang's phone also appears to show two sheriff's deputies stepping on Huang's phone and kicking it. Whether it was an attempt to damage the phone remains unclear, but the deputies did not take the reporter's belongings with her as she was arrested and instead left her wallet and phone on the street, according to the reporter and her editor.

I was put in the back of a patrol car -- the start of some 5 hours in LASD custody that began with the deputy refusing to uncuff me so I could put my face covering back on, telling me I just had a “scrape” when I was bleeding from my foot and not giving me back a shoe — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I’m heading to Lynwood where I sincerely hope @LASDHQ will release @josie_huang immediately. She is a fair-minded reporter respected by everyone who knows her work. She doesn’t even have her phone or wallet with her. Massive thanks to @ABC7 for picking them up off the ground. — Megan Garvey (@garveymcvg) September 13, 2020

Notably, the sheriff's department does not currently have body cameras, though funding has been approved, and the department is due to receive them in the coming months. The only known video evidence of the arrest is via Huang's phone and the local news crew that recorded the arrest, which showed five deputies on top of a woman who did not appear to be physically resisting arrest.

Executive Editor of KPCC and LAist Megan Garvey took to social media as she went down to the women's jail and worked to get her reporter released, an effort that caught the eyes of journalists and reporters across Southern California.

Deputy just told me @josie_huang will be released in about an hour. pic.twitter.com/N6O7B59dYf — Megan Garvey (@garveymcvg) September 13, 2020

After about five hours in custody, Huang was released showing some signs of bruising and a cut on her foot.

Several journalists and organizations, including the LA Times Guild, have spoken out about the arrest. LA Counter Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas has called for the Inspector General to immediately launch a special investigation and has asked for a special meeting of the Citizen Oversight Commission on the matter.

We condemn the arrest of @KPCC/@LAist reporter Josie Huang, who was doing a job protected under the First Amendment. Journalists have the right to inform the public. That includes coverage of every aspect of a protest in public spaces, including police interaction with citizens. — L.A. Times Guild 🦅 (@latguild) September 13, 2020

This shouldn’t need to be explained but:



You’re allowed to be absolutely disgusted by the attack on @LASDHQ deputies AND highly critical of their treatment of @josie_huang covering that shooting outside the hospital.



These things are not mutually exclusive. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) September 13, 2020