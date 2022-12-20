We'll Miss You, Kim Baldonado

Kim Baldonado’s success as a journalist is no surprise to those who have known her always.

The determined dreamer grew up in San Gabriel, the youngest of three girls.

“She would get aluminum foil and make a microphone and pretend she was on TV reporting,” said her mother, Mary Ann Baldonado. “So that was her dream since she was a little girl."

The dream accomplished, 27 years after joining NBC4 and seven Emmy Awards later, the veteran reporter is taking a final bow before the TV news camera.

“Kim was fearless in speaking up about the importance of Latino representation in Los Angeles,” said Todd Mokhtari, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 president and general manager. “Aside from the great journalism and reporting, that's what I'll remember Kim for. She was not afraid to speak up, not afraid to call out her bosses to do better, and she made us better.”

After nearly a 30 year career at NBC4, Kim Baldonado is signing off. Her exceptional storytelling has been monumental in telling some of Southern California's most memorable stories. She will be missed, thank you Kim!

Being a reporter in Los Angeles means spending a lot of time in a live truck with a photographer, traveling many miles along California freeways. Even after covering wildfires, and Papal visits, photographer Sean Browning says what he treasures most working with Baldonado is the “many hours in the truck together, just talking about each other’s lives.”

Baldonado’s career has taken her around the world and back again. She covered Pope John Paul II’s landmark visit to Cuba, which led to progress in religious freedom for the communist nation. She also covered the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia and the massive Latino and immigrant civil rights march in Washington, D.C.

She’s covered thousands of stories over the years. But her favorite subject may very well be the Dodgers. She’s a die-hard, true-blue fan.

You can’t replace a journalist like Kim Baldonado. She takes so much pride in her storytelling and in making sure the many diverse voices in Southern California are heard. Kim is an inspiration to her colleagues and the next generation of journalists NBC4 Vice President of News Renee Washington

“I want to congratulate you on your retirement – holy cow,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in a recorded message. “Man, you had a great run. Thank you for all the work you did for our city. Now that you are retired you have no excuses not to come by, so we expect to see you at the ballpark this summer, OK? Take care, Kim, and congratulations. Happy retirement.”

But even more than being a Dodgers fan, in the NBC4 and Telemundo 52 newsroom, Baldonado is known for her tenacious commitment to the truth.

“You know when she's on the story, you're going to get the story. She's going to tell it to you like it is,” NBC4 anchor Carolyn Johnson said.

Baldonado’s commitment to her community shines outside the newsroom as well. She is a longtime and enthusiastic volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Photos: Kim Baldonado Through the Years

“She’s just genuinely been the big sister I never had, and when I talk about Kim, I don't say my mentor, I say my sister,” Emily Marroquin said. “She has been able to instill the confidence that she has in herself in me. I feel no matter what it is, no matter what room I walk in, I just remember, I’m going to walk in like Kim. That’s like something I will never be able to repay her for.”

Baldonado serves on the chapter’s board of directors, was honored as Big Sister of the Year and was recognized with the Excellence in Mentoring Award.

Our gratitude and admiration for our colleague is only outdone by the pride of her family.

"Even years after being on TV for so long, I would either be at my parents’ house or I’d be talking on the phone with my mom and then I would hear my pop say, ‘Kim's on, gotta go,’” said Baldonado’s older sister, Pam Baldonado. “It was like, how many times have you seen her already? It's just a proud moment.”

During her career at NBC4, Baldonado has been recognized with numerous professional awards, including a prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for her work on the half-hour special “LAUSD: Battle for Control." She won Los Angeles-area Emmy Awards for live news coverage, social issues and education. Her other honors include five Golden Mikes and an Associated Press Mark Twain Award.

