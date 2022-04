The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell off of a cliff in Beverly Crest on Friday.

The boy is conscious but with unspecified injuries, the LAFD said.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The boy will be lowered via an LAFD rope system and transported to a regional trauma center with his mother, LAFD said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.