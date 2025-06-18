A group of small fish known as northern tidewater gobies rescued after the Palisades Fire has been returned to the wild in the Santa Monica Mountains following months of recovery at two Southern California aquariums, it was announced Wednesday.

Biologists rescued the rare fish in January from Topanga Canyon Lagoon, one of their few remaining natural habitats, after fire damage and runoff threatened their survival, according to aquarium officials.

The fish spent five months receiving care at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach and Heal the Bay Aquarium in Santa Monica. Although the Topanga Lagoon was heavily impacted by sediment from the fire, enough habitat has now recovered to safely return the fish to the wild, officials said.

"This group of fish are small but mighty, and they have physically grown so much during their time here,'' Stacy Hammond, Aquarium of the Pacific aquarist, said in a statement. "They've returned back to their homes more resilient than ever.''

In addition to the aquariums, the effort was a joint collaboration among Cal State Channel Islands, the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological

Survey and California State Parks.

"I'm incredibly grateful to our tidewater goby recovery team and aquarium partners for their dedication, flexibility, and sacrifice over the past several months,'' Dr. Brenton Spies of California State University, Channel Islands said. "Their tireless work made sure these critically important fish were rescued and returned safely after the devastating impacts of the L.A. wildfires.''

Known as a keystone species, tidewater gobies help control invertebrate populations and serve as food for native birds and fish. Their presence reflects the overall health of coastal ecosystems, according to the statement.

Topanga Lagoon supported the healthiest goby population in Los Angeles County until the Palisades fire. Scientists hope reintroducing these fish will preserve genetic diversity and help the species adapt to warmer, more variable conditions.

Emergency funding came from USC Sea Grant, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath and donations totaling over $43,000, officials said.