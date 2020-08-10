Rescued Tortoise Struck on California Highway to Recover

An injured tortoise that was struck on a highway in Central California.
CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

An injured tortoise is being treated at a veterinary clinic in Northern California after being struck by a vehicle on a busy highway last week, authorities said.

Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said in a Facebook post that Adam Frese rescued the tortoise Wednesday near Highway 49 in San Andreas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 95-pound (43-kilogram) tortoise named “Highway Pete” had a cracked shell and deep gashes in its flesh but is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 2 hours ago

Lawyer Says Teens ‘Traumatized' After Facing Near-Knife Attack, Then Deputies Pointing Guns at Them

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 2 hours ago

California Supreme Court References George Floyd Killing in LA Lawsuit

“This was definitely a first for me,” Brandon Milo, owner of Milo's Misfits Reptile Rescue, told KTXL-TV. “There were fractures from corner to corner.”

The tortoise was transferred to Arbor Pet Clinic in Lodi, California, where it is scheduled for surgery and have its shell patched and secured with epoxy resin, mesh and fiberglass, Milo said after hearing from the clinic's Dr. Richard Turner.

A fundraising campaign to cover the animal's medical needs and aftercare had already raised more than $4,000 as of Sunday.

“I was not expecting this kind of support from everyone,” Milo told the television station. “Our community is amazing. This went way beyond Calaveras County was the crazy part.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us