Reseda father in ICU after bike accident on way to work at Trader Joe's

Jorge Pareta Sr., a father from Reseda, remains in the ICU days after a biking accident in Woodland Hills.

Last Thursday, Pareta was biking to work when a driver made a sudden right turn in front of him. Slamming on his brakes in order to avoid being hit by the car, Pareta was sent into the air and fell face-first onto the pavement.

Jorge Pareta Sr. now remains unresponsive after the accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. He suffered a fracture in his neck, a broken nose, and swelling in the brain, his family says.

Pareta’s family is now holding on to hope that he will recover.

“It’s hard to see him not reacting,” said Pareta’s daughter Camila.

His children describe him as an avid biker who was committed to staying physically fit and bringing laughter and joy to others.

Just last October, Pareta and his son, Jorge Jr., completed a 50-mile bike ride through Mexico.

The close-knit family maintains that their 65-year-old father’s fitness will help him pull through his injuries.

Camila says Pareta smiled at her older brother while he was visiting him in the hospital.

“We know he’s there and can hear us,” says a hopeful Camila.