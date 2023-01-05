Universal Studios

Reservations Site Crashes for Passholder Preview of Super Nintendo World

By CNS

Princess Peach's Castle inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood annual and season pass holders hoping to reserve spots during the special preview of Super Nintendo World were met with frustration on Thursday from what the park described as a “temporary network outage.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through a network outage affecting pass member reservations for Super Nintendo World,” the theme park announced on Instagram. “All reservations will begin early next week and previously announced AP preview dates will remain the same.”

Pass holders were urged to check back at noon Friday for updated information and were advised that all reservations will begin early next week. 

The advance preview dates are Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 and the attraction opens to everyone Feb. 17. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

As described on Universal Studios Hollywood's website, “Super Nintendo World takes you into the world of Super Mario. Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart ride, dine at Toadstool Cafe and level up with themed merch.”

Reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World because capacity is limited and based upon space availability throughout the day, the theme park announced.

This article tagged under:

Universal Studios
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us