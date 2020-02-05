weather

Residents Bundle Up in Yorba Linda Amid Freeze Warning

Below, a list of affected areas and cities

By Fritz Coleman

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This means that temperatures will get as low as 28 degrees in wind-protected areas for several hours. 

Residents of affected areas should prepare for the drop in temperature by bringing pets indoors, factoring in some extra time to defrost windshields and taking care of tender plants which could be threatened by the weather.

The warning includes the following areas:

  • San Fernando Valley
  • Ventura County coastal valleys
  • Inland Empire valleys
  • Santa Monica Mountains 

Specifically, these cities are affected:

  • Thousand Oaks
  • Simi Valley
  • Newbery Park
  • Woodland Hills
  • Northridge
  • Burbank
  • Universal City
  • Riverside
  • San Bernardino
  • Moreno Valley
  • Fontana
  • Rancho Cucamonga
  • Corona

