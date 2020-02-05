Residents Bundle Up in Yorba Linda Amid Freeze Warning

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This means that temperatures will get as low as 28 degrees in wind-protected areas for several hours.

Residents of affected areas should prepare for the drop in temperature by bringing pets indoors, factoring in some extra time to defrost windshields and taking care of tender plants which could be threatened by the weather.

The warning includes the following areas:

San Fernando Valley

Ventura County coastal valleys

Inland Empire valleys

Santa Monica Mountains

Specifically, these cities are affected: