Residents Forced From Homes When Fire at Vacant House Spreads to Westlake Apartments

A fire spread from a vacant house to nearby apartments Monday in the Westlake area, forcing several residents from their homes.

About 20 people were moved into nearby housing. Some residents were allowed to return to their homes early Monday.

The fire was reported at 1:17 a.m. in the 200 block of South Reno Street west of downtown Los Angeles. The flames spread from the vacant house to two garden-style apartment buildings with central hallways.

About 150 firefighters knocked down the flames at 2:30 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Residents from 56 units were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

Fire damaged an apartment Monday Feb. 13, 2023 in the Westlake area. Credit: Khallid Shabazz

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and did not require hospitalizations.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.